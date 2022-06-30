‘20th Century Blues’ coming to Yuba City

The Acting Company is bringing “20th Century Blues,” to its main stage next week.
According to a release issued by The Acting Company, the play is a poignant, laugh-out-loud social commentary on the process of aging in America directed by Lisa Buschmann.
“Four women bond and become one another’s timetable of history,” read the release. “Through the vagaries of love, careers, children, lost causes and tragedy, the women reunite once a year for a photo shoot, chronicling their changing (and aging) selves. But, when these private photographs have the potential to become part of a public exhibit, mutiny erupts and relationships are tested. The images unearth secrets and force the women to question who they are, what they’ve become, and how they’ll navigate whatever lies ahead.”
The cast features several local favorites, including Stephanie McClain-Bollinger, Kelly Barber-Cunningham, Debbie Collier, Wendi Jellsey, Pat Hill and Micah Granger.
“20th Century Blues” will run from July 8 through July 31 on the company’s main stage.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 but during opening weekend, discounted tickets will be available for seniors, students and military families for $18.
There is also one more day of performances of “If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!” on the Magic Theatre Stage at The Acting Company on Saturday. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10.
Tickets for both shows can be purchased online at www.actingcompany.org or at the box office located at 815 B Street, Yuba City, during the regular business hours of Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m., excluding holidays.
It is recommended to make reservations in advance but on days of performances the box office is open 30 minutes prior to show time.
“Before entering the theater, The Acting Company is recommending that patrons be vaccinated, or COVID-19 negative with no symptoms and masked if they are unvaccinated,” said The Acting Company officials. “Hand sanitizer is available in the lobby and all surfaces are cleaned and disinfected prior to each show. The Acting Company recently installed two ionization systems on its HVACs which eliminates 99.4 percent of COVID-19 through its ventilation systems.”
For more information, call 530-751-1100, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.