A 'Country Christmas' planned in Maxwell

To bring some holiday spirit to the community, the Maxwell Parks and Recreation District Auxiliary will host its fourth annual “Maxwell County Christmas,” on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
The event will include a vendor fair and tractor light parade.
While event organizer Kyle Miller said not many vendors or parade entries have signed up yet, he expects another successful year because many participants do not sign up until the last minute.
“We’ve had a great turnout every time we’ve done this,” said Miller.
Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and the tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Miller said the event will take place rain or shine and vendors will continue to be accepted until the day of the event.
For more information or to participate, contact Kyle Miller at 501-6588.