The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre presents, “The Fairyest of Them All,” an original play by local actor, director and playwright Cassandra Fifield.
According to a release issued by The Acting Company, the tale begins when a pair of competitive fairy godmothers hold a contest to see who can give the most people their “happily ever after,” but the kind of assistance they’re offering may be very different than what their bewildered clients actually need.
“This delightful musical is a show the whole family will enjoy,” read the release.
Choreographed by Stephenie Rodwell, this wonderfully comedic tale includes nods to Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Cinderella, Red Riding Hood and many other favorites from classical tales.
Performers include Shelby Rempel, Allison Traynham, Janine Clements, Addy Uebner, Whitney Traynham, Paige Clements, Lorauna Hendrix, Evelyn Fifield, Yaretzi Rodriguez, Garrett Granger, Emily Rempel, Desiree Justus, Kelsey Watkins, Jennifer Traynham, Addison Kersting, Makayla McIsaac, Brooke Kersting, Cameron Kersting, Amelia Reid, Evelyn Reid, Evey Uebner, Kenadee Wiseman, Sue Justus, Olivia Berger, Violet Copier, Layla Granger, Rachel Granger and Audrey Mauk.
Two performances will be held on Feb. 8, 15 and 22 at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the Magic Theatre at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City.
General admission tickets $10 and tickets for those ages 18 and under are $5. Organizers recommend making reservations in advance as tickets often sell out quickly. Tickets may be purchased online by emailing info@actingcompany.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org.
Tickets can also be purchased at The Acting Company box office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, on Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m. The box office is closed on holidays. For more information, call 751-1100.