A spooky good day for a run

Time to put the finishing touches on your costume and lace up those running shoes because the 2019 “Live United-Run United Spooktacular River Run,” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The run will begin at Gauche Park, located at 421 C Street in Yuba City, and travel under the new Fifth Street bridge before traversing the Yuba City side of the Feather River levee and heading back to the park.
Participants are encourages to wear a costume to add to the fun and complimentary face painting by Nu Nu Faces will be provided.
The 10K run will begin at 9 a.m. and the 5K walk/run will get underway at 9:30 a.m.
An awards ceremony will be held after the race – at about 10:25 a.m. - to honor the fastest runners as well as the winners of the three age divisions of the costume contest.
Sutter Surgical Center will be providing a nutritious, continental breakfast for participants after the run as well.
Registration cost $30 for adults, $25 for active duty military or Veterans and $20 for students ages six through 17. Children age five and under can participate in the race for free and will receive a trick-or-treat bag compliments of Sutter County Children and Families Commission.
Team registration fees with four or more adults cost $25 per person.
Online registration closes at noon on Friday, Oct. 25 but participants will still be able to register beginning at 8 a.m. the morning of the race. Cash, checks or credit and debit cards will be accepted for registration fees on-site.
Registration fees include chip timing and a commemorative t-shirt while supplies last.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 27 non-partner agencies in addition to providing funding for the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 2020 Community Impact Programs.
For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.