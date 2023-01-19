‘A Tribute to Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait Sessions’ CD release show planned in Nevada City

Two years after the release of the tribute CD, “Self Portraits – A Tribute to Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait Sessions,” Robert Heirendt and his contributors will present a CD release concert at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City on Thursday, Jan. 26.
According to a release issued by show promoter Peter Wilson, the special concert will be a benefit for the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, a non-profit organization which works for the best interests of children who arrive in the United States on their own, from all corners of the world.
Performers include Anton Barbeau and Julia VBH, Boston Ravine, Flounder, Juliet Gobert and Homer Wills, Mark Growden, Robert Heirendt, The Moore Brothers, Michael Roe and Tumble.
According to the release, Heirendt, a singer/songwriter, was inspired to put together a compilation/tribute album to Bob Dylan’s 1970 album “Self Portrait,” in 2019 and invited some of his musical friends to contribute tracks taken from the Self Portrait recording sessions.
“I’ve been such a fan of Dylan’s ever since my teenage years when ‘Slow Train Coming’ was released,” said Heirendt. “I had heard about ‘Self Portrait’ and how supposedly awful it was but never really checked it out until just a few years ago…From the first listen I was really surprised by how drawn in I was! Far from being awful. I felt that these cover versions of old tunes were really quite soulful.”
The tribute show will be held at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City, starting at 7 p.m.