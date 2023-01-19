‘A Tribute to Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait Sessions’ CD release show planned in Nevada City

Two years after the release of the tribute CD, "Self Portraits – A Tribute to Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait Sessions", Robert Heirendt and his contributors will present a CD release concert at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City on Thursday, Jan.  26 to  benefit the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. 

 Courtesy photo

Two years after the release of the tribute CD, “Self Portraits – A Tribute to Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait Sessions,” Robert Heirendt and his contributors will present a CD release concert at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City on Thursday, Jan. 26. 

According to a release issued by show promoter Peter Wilson, the special concert will be a benefit for the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, a non-profit organization which works for the best interests of children who arrive in the United States on their own, from all corners of the world.

Tags

Recommended for you