A very nautical Christmas parade

With rain in the forecast this weekend, it’s only fitting that the theme of this year’s Marysville Christmas parade is “Nautical or Nice.”
There will lots of festivities happening the day of the parade, starting with the “The Running of the Elves.” This 5K family fun walk/run, organized by the Training Zone in Marysville, will begin at 8 a.m. in front of the Silver Dollar Saloon and runs along the bike path through Beckworth Riverfront Park. All proceeds from this race will benefit the Yuba-Sutter Children’s Type 1 Diabetes Support Group & Resource Center. For more information or to register for the race, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/CA/Marysville/RunningoftheElves5k2.
At 3 p.m., the Yuba County Library will host a story time featuring “Little Fir Tree” followed by free craft activities and games.
As parade goers scope our their spot along the parade route, strolling entertainers will amuse attendees, starting about 4 p.m.
The 69th annual parade will start at 5 p.m, at 6th and D streets in Marysville. Over 70 floats are slated to participate with their take on this year’s theme – which event coordinator DeDee Efstratis-Brady said was inspired by a boat parade in Long Beach.
“We have a lot of entrants that are building their floats on boats,” Efstratis-Brady said. “It’s a boat parade of lights.”
Despite the forecast rain, Efstratis-Brady said she hopes to hold the event rain or shine, but said the public will be notified if plans change. The parade route will begin at 6th and D streets, head south to Second Street then east to C Street and end on Fifth Street.
The parade’s grand marshal is Kathleen O’Connor, who is being honored for her service as Yuba County’s first female judge, ahead of her retirement at the end of the year. O’Connor said this year’s parade is reminiscent of the float she participated in during her first year as a judge.
“When I was selected in 2002 my committee worked very hard on a parade (float),” O’Connor said. “With the end of my career and term looming in January of 2020 I’m very happy to come full circle.”
She said she’s “pleased and proud” to be honored in the parade, but hopes the rain holds out during the procession.
“We have a convertible and so we’re hoping that the ‘nautical’ part doesn’t come from the skies,” O’Connor said.
Closing out the parade will be Santa Claus riding on the Marysville Fire Department truck. After the parade, Santa will greet children at the park located on the corner of Third and D Streets. Christmas carols will be performed by singing groups and vendors will be selling food, drinks and other items in the park.