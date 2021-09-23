‘And Still I Rise’ exhibition coming to Sutter Theater

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with University Library Gallery, Sacramento State, will present “And Still I Rise,” a twenty-year survey of work by South Asian American Artist and Yuba-Sutter native, Rajkamal Kahlon, starting on Saturday.
“Kahlon’s research-based artistic practice resided at the intersection of visuality, violence and colonial histories,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Working with archival materials sourced from books, military reports and photographs, her interdisciplinary practice transforms colonial narratives through painting.”
This will be Kahlon’s first solo exhibition in the United States since 2005, according to the release.
“This is not our everyday run of the mill art exhibit here in town,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “It really is a special one … This artist from our area has achieved international recognition for her work which speaks to current social issues including violence against immigrants.”
The exhibition features prints from Kahlon’s new series, Enter My Burning House, memorializing victims of the 2012 shooting at the Sikh gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
To kick things off, an exhibition reception will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, Theater Gallery, 756 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Saturday from 4-7 p.m.
Then on Oct. 8, Kahlon will participate in an Artist Talk and Community Discussion moderated by Narinder Dhaliwal, board president of Yuba Sutter Arts &Culture at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts from 6-8 p.m.
“The conversation will include thoughts on transforming colonial narratives for indigenous peoples worldwide,” read the release.
Refreshments will be served at both free events, according to the release.
For more information, call 742-2782 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.