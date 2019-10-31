Arbuckle Car Show rescheduled

Due to extreme high winds and power outages in Arbuckle last weekend, the annual Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday Barbecue was canceled but organizers have rallied this week to bring the beloved tradition back to town on Sunday, Nov. 2.
Event organizer Debbie Charter said that after approaching the Colusa County Board of Supervisors and the Road Commission all the necessary paperwork has been obtained to close the road on Sunday and the show will continue on mostly as planned.
More than 180 hot rods, muscle cars and several other kinds of unique rides are expected to be on display along the road at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, on Sunday for the rescheduled event hosted each year by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee.
“We are hoping people come on Sunday to support the car show and the community interest remains high even though we had to reschedule,” said Charter.
The Knights of Columbus Council #14112 will host a $10 per plate breakfast at 6 a.m. to kick of the festivities, served at LaVanch Hursh Park.
Several raffle drawings will take place throughout the day, with the first scheduled for 10 a.m.
Charter said Tommy Indrieri will be cooking up 400 pounds of tri-tip for the annual barbecue and plates will be available for $15 starting at 11 a.m.
Goodie bags and dash plaques will be awarded to the first 275 cars in attendance and an awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.
“Everything will really be the same except we will not have the Halloween parade,” said Charter.
The Car Show and Depot Barbecue first started in 2006, and acts as a fundraiser for the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee to help them fund community projects, according to archives.
Charter said last years event featured more than 340 cars and car registrations will be accepted until the day of the show.
For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 518-5955.