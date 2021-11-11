Art exhibit celebrates works of veterans

A free opening reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in Marysville that honors veterans and their artwork.
Featured artists included in the exhibit are U.S. Navy and Army veteran Aaron Burks and U.S. Air Force veteran and ceramic artist Chris Thompson, according to a release from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
While the gallery was open by appointment-only throughout October, this is the first time it will be fully open to the public -- but with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Admission to the opening reception and art exhibit will require masks and proof of vaccination and entry will be timed to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines, the release said. Refreshments also will be served.
Along with opportunities to view artwork at the gallery, Burks will give a presentation in the theater about his current “Sleeping Giants: Pearl Harbor Survivors Then and Now” project. According to the release, Burks traveled on a six-week journey around the country to meet with survivors and interview them. He then created portraits of each veteran as they appeared during their time in service and as they look now. The exhibit in Marysville will feature many of these portraits.
“Art is about bringing community together,” said Thompson in the release. “I believe it can be a unifying force in the social fabric of our society. It should raise our consciousness up. I enjoy making art that speaks about social awareness or social needs.”
Thompson is the lead artist for the Ceramics for Veterans program in Yuba-Sutter. His latest work explores Kintsugi or “golden repair,” the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, silver, or copper, the release said. As a philosophy, it treats breakage and repair as part of the history of an object.
For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.