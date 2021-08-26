‘Art Fix’ series brings Burning Man to Yuba City

Inspired by the immersive art experience on the Playa, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an interactive event called “Art Fix – Burning Man,” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts on Saturday.
Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture has hosted several installments of the Art Fix series over the past year, each featuring a theme, art, mixology, music, entertainment and trivia but this will be the first live event of the series.
“There will be artists, roving performers, jugglers, magicians and maybe even a stilt walker or two,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “On the big screen, videos of past Burning Man music and art experiences will be streaming. Join in, use your imagination, go with the music and dance like no one is watching.”
According to the release, a mixologist-in-residence will feature Burning Man-themed cocktails in the Artrium lobby bar and snacks will be available for purchase as well.
“We had a blast during our virtual Art Fix events this past year,” said David Read, Executive Director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Now that we can be live, we know that Art Fix - Burning Man will be something really memorable. Don’t forget your masks.”
According to the release, the event is guided by ten principles, which include: radical inclusion, gifting, decommodification, radical self-reliance, radical self-expression, communal effort, civic responsibility, leaving no trace, participation and immediacy.
“The communal effort concept, for example, is about a community valuing creative cooperation and collaboration, striving to produce, promote and protect social networks, public spaces, works of art and communication that support such interactions,” read the release.
“Art Fix – Burning Man” will be held in the black box at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m.
The event is 21 and older and tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.