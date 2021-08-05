Art submissions being accepted for 2022 Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Local and regional artists are being invited to submit their environmental artwork for possible inclusion at the 20th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival planned for Jan. 13-17, 2022.
The festival uses environmental and adventure films to inspire activism. Artists are encouraged to submit pieces that address a broad interpretation of the theme of “environment” and highlight the beauty of the natural world. The festival’s theme this year is “Currents of Hope,” which organizers say celebrates a vision of a healthy, thriving planet regenerated by the unstoppable flow of compassionate communities who share in the dream.
“We are thrilled about bringing the art exhibition back to Nevada City and Grass Valley for an in-person festival experience,” said Festival Director Jess Swigonski in a press release. “I look forward to seeing what creations our vibrant community of artists have in store for our 2022 art exhibition.”
Submissions will be accepted in three categories including 3-dimensional, 2-dimensional and photography. Artists can submit up to three pieces per entry in a single category.
The final deadline to apply is Nov. 8. For more information about submission deadlines and requirements, visit WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org.