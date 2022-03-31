Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an artist reception Friday to welcome “Sisters Act” – the newest exhibit featured at the Theater Arts Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
April’s special guest artists include master botanical artist Kim Holzem Née Arnold and her sister April Arnold, according to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
“Botanical illustration is the art of depicting the form, color and details of plant species and even the occasional insect, frequently in colored pencil or watercolor,” read the release. “They are scientifically accurate and have an artistic component. Their creation requires an understanding of plant morphology and access to specimens and other references.”
April Arnold is a fiber artist who also paints abstracts. She focuses on the materials and her manual labor is part of the works’ significance prioritizing aesthetic value over utility, according to the release.
“The history of fiber arts relates directly to the development of international trade routes with fabrics as an important commodity,” read the release.
In addition to the new exhibit, the gallery also features the work of anchor artists including metal artist Dude Green, jewelry artist Jesse Harris, visual artist Lila Rivera and ceramist Chris Thompson. Works of visiting artists are also shown.
“The Gallery is open and ready for the public to come see all the wonderful new art on display with art flowing out of the Gallery and into the lobby,” read the release.
The “Sisters Act” exhibit artist reception will be held in the Theater Gallery at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, Friday from 5-7 p.m.
The opening reception is free and open to the public. Beer, wine, water and appetizers will be served, according to the release.
Those that attend are not required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, but it is recommended.
For more information, call 530-742-2787, email david@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.