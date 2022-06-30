Continuing the tradition of an art gallery special event each month, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an artist reception on Friday, July 8 featuring guest artists Mayra Ramos Chavez, Randy Rivera and Ruben Briseno Reveles.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Ramos Chavez’s paintings are full of bright colors and depict images of her cultural heritage.
“Randy uses an airbrush technique for his larger-than-life size portraits of famous people,” read the release. “Ruben has traveled extensively in Mexico and his paintings often reflect images unique to that country.”
In addition to the new exhibit, the gallery also features the work of anchor artists including metal artist Dude Green, jewelry artist Jesse Harris and visual artist Lila Rivera.
“The creative sector is still recovering from the devastating effects of the pandemic,” read the release. “Our local artists have been seriously impacted. Your purchase of a work of art whether it be a greeting card, a pair of earrings, a print, a metal sculpture, or other original artwork helps support the artist as well as Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.”
The artist reception will be held in the Theater Gallery at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, Friday from 5-7 p.m.
During the reception, free beer, wine, water, and appetizers will be served.
“The Gallery is open and ready for the public to come see all the wonderful new art on display with art flowing out of the Gallery and into the lobby in celebration of local artists,” read the release. “... Plan to visit and see the work and meet these remarkable artists.”
For more information, call 530-742-2787, email david@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.