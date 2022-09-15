ARTrium Vibe Open Mic returns tonight

Lalo Barriga, center, performs at an ARTrium Vibe open mic night at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

 Courtesy photo

Back by popular demand, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the ARTrium Vibe “Open Mic” happy hour at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City today. 

According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the open mic will be facilitated by local musician, songwriter, novelist and psychotherapist Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Musician in Residence. 

