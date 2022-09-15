ARTrium Vibe Open Mic returns tonight

Back by popular demand, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the ARTrium Vibe “Open Mic” happy hour at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City today.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the open mic will be facilitated by local musician, songwriter, novelist and psychotherapist Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Musician in Residence.
“Tom is a lifelong musician and spent many years on the road performing all over the country,” read the release. “He knows what it’s like to get up on stage to perform for a group of strangers not knowing whether they will like what you do or not.”
Galvin said the ARTrium Vibe Open Mic event will offer a safe, welcoming space for musicians and writers to try out new material or present whatever they like for an audience excited to see and hear new talent.
“We are just so pleased to have this opportunity to enjoy live performances after the long
dry spell during the pandemic,” said Galvin.
The ARTrium Vibe Open Mic event will be held in the lobby at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s a chance after the workday ends to enjoy a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down and have a cocktail, or a glass of wine,” read the release. “Perform if you wish or just watch and appreciate. Seating is limited so come early.”
Each month, Galvin also hosts a virtual program entitled, “Open Mic-Spoken Word Poetry &
Prose” on Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook and YouTube channels, which has an international following. This monthly program airs on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.