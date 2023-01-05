Arts council plans to host western-themed fundraiser for venue restorations

An interior shot of the vintage seats inside the old Sutter Movie Theater of Yuba City. This space is located behind the primary facilities of the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts. Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has plans to renovate it into a 299-seat multi-purpose performance venue.  

 Courtesy of David Read

The Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City is home to the ARTrium lobby, theater gallery, and the Clark Family Black Box.

But behind its primary infrastructure lies a hidden gem which has remained relatively untouched for the past 70 years. This 299-seat time capsule is the remnants of what was once the front half of the original Sutter Movie Theater located off Plumas Street. Inside stands the raised stage and proscenium arch just as they were when “Singin’ in the Rain,” “The Quiet Man,” “Rear Window,” and “Star Wars” first screened there.

