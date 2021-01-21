Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is gearing up for a fully online show for their youth theater program “Applause Kids!,” and auditions are now being accepted.
The show, entitled “Could you hug a cactus?,” is based on a collection of whimsical poems by Phillip Van Wagoner and follows a group of kids as they come together to create a show that’s bursting with poems and creativity, according to the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture website.
“One by one, they each share their imaginative creations, until a nervous performer panics and refuses to contribute a poem,” it was stated on the website. “Can the cast help him shed self-doubt and ignite a creative spark?”
The virtual musical is open to actors of all levels of experience between the ages of 7–14.
According to the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture website, participating actors will individually meet weekly via digital rehearsals with their director, Alexandria Mazerolle, to practice scenes, acting techniques and songs.
The final video will be made up of these individually filmed segments and edited together.
The final production will be released via the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Digital watch parties will be held on March 20 at 6 p.m. and March 21 at 2 p.m.
There are 13 assigned roles as well as Ensemble positions available. Those interested in auditioning are asked to submit an introduction of themselves and share a bit about what they have been up to the past few months. Those auditioning for singing roles are also asked to include their best rendition of “Happy birthday.”
Video submissions should be one to three minutes long and should be emailed as an attachment to alexm@yubasutterarts.org no later than Feb. 7.
Rehearsals are scheduled to take place Feb. 15 through March 12 and filming is slated to take place March 13–14.
For more information, call 742-2787 or email email@yubasutterarts.org.