Gilchrist “Whatnot” and Tri-County Diversity will host an artist reception entitled “100 birds” on Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m. at the speakeasy located at 101 C Street in Marysville.
Work by New Zealand native artist Shawna Chow will be on display. In addition to Chow’s work, musicians Greg Johnson and Kaylee Starr have come together to create a blend of country and jazz for the event.
General admission to the reception is free and cocktail attire is required. Limited access speakeasy passports are available for $30 for one or $50 for two in advance. Individual passes will also be available at the event for $40.
Passports can be purchased in store or online at www.gilchristwhatnot.com.
For more information, contact 323-708-9330.