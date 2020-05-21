Bridges to Housing has canceled its fall “Soup’s On” fundraiser dinner, scheduled for Oct. 3, due to concerns about projected ongoing effects of COVID-19 in the community, according to a press release from the nonprofit.
The annual event featured a medley of soups donated by local restaurants, served in handcrafted bowls that attendees could choose and take home afterward.
Since 2008, Bridges to Housing has helped homeless individuals and families by providing rental security deposits, bridging the financial gap that can prevent families from securing safe, decent and affordable housing in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
The agency is funded by grants, private donations and the annual fundraiser.
Community members can support the work of Bridges to Housing by making a tax-deductible donation at www.bridgestohousing.net.