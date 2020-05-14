Bring ‘Wild & Scenic’ home

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will host a free, live “Fan Favorites” showcase featuring highlights, award winners and standouts from the 2020 flagship festival on Thursday, May 14, starting at 7 p.m.
“These films will be broadcast live online to allow audiences to enjoy them from the comforts of their home,” read a release issued by the Wild & Scenic Film Festival.
The “Fan Favorites” film lineup includes the documentary “Bears of Durango,” the People’s Choice Award winning film “The Sacramento, at current speed,” and the Student Filmmaker Award winning film “A walk through the land of 1,000 hills.”
The event is free, but donations are welcome.
For more information or to register online, visit https://yubariver.salsalabs.org/fanfaves/index.html.