Broken Compass bringing bluegrass music to Yuba City on Saturday

Whether you are already an aficionado or just want to put your toe in the water of this uniquely American musical form, Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture will host a night of bluegrass music on Saturday with a concert by Broken Compass.
“This dynamic young bluegrass quartet was formed during COVID,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “...Band member Kyle Ledson says it is in his DNA having grown up in a musical family that loved bluegrass.”
The group also includes Django Ruckrich, Mei Lin Heirendt and, most recently, Sam Jacobs. “Classically trained musicians, these young people are comfortable performing a wide range of musical styles,” read the release. “Their concerts include a mix of jamgrass, bluegrass, country and Grateful Dead material along with numerous original compositions. They are all multi-instrumentalists playing guitar, mandolin, slide guitar, fiddle and bass and they all join in on vocals.”
According to the release, the band members have each recorded solo albums and have played all over northern California. The band will be heading to Ashland, Ore. later this summer.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture officials said bluegrass music is a genre of American roots music that developed in the 1930s and 1940s in the United States Appalachian region.
“The genre derives its name from the band Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys formed in the late 1930s,” read the release. “Unlike mainstream country music, bluegrass is traditionally played on acoustic stringed instruments. Bluegrass has roots in traditional English,
Scottish and Irish ballads and dance tunes and in traditional African American blues
and jazz. Current practitioners of ‘new’ bluegrass include Bela Fleck, Sam Bush and Alison Krauss who had a big hit with her duet album with Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin fame. Talk about a crossover album!”
The Broken Compass performance will take place at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 and are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org.
For more information, call 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.