Brownsville Farmers Market to open Saturday

The Brownsville Farmers Market will begin on June 20.
Judy Harlow, of Mysty Mountain Farm, said the certified market will offer local and organic produce, artisan art and jewelry, eggs along with baked goods, jelly, olive oil and more.
Harlow said they will be following COVID-19 guidelines from Yuba County and will facilitate social distancing.
It’s not known yet how many vendors there will be yet but Harlow said there could be 15 to 30 and new and returning vendors are welcome.
“We’re a small, tight-knit community up here,” Harlow said. “... We’re supporting safe and local. We just want to support our local growers.”
The market will begin on Saturday, June 20, and take place every Saturday through Sept. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville.
For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 933-9506.
For more information, visit the Facebook page @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket.