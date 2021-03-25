With so many out of work due to the ongoing pandemic, a clothing drive will be held on Saturday to help women reentering the workforce dress for success.
Organizer Courtney Payne said she was inspired to organize this clothing drive to bridge the resource gap between those looking for work and those with unused business attire during these unprecedented times while recognizing Women’s History Month.
“I know, especially with COVID, there are a lot of people out of jobs right now and with people working from home, many are not using their business clothes and would love to donate them,” said Payne. “I wanted to find a way to bring these together.”
Payne said clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles, so there should be something for everyone.
Payne said she has been working with One Stop, the Airman Family Resource Center at Beale Air Force Base and several local businesses to ensure that the clothing collected at the drive gets distributed to those who need it.
According to Payne, she has also reached out to local thrift stores to possibly get a few gift cards that could be provided to individuals who cannot find something in their size at the drive.
“A lot of women don’t tend to ask for help,” said Payne. “I thought it would be able to provide help to anyone that needs it. As a single mom I have been out of work before and know first hand how helpful things like this can be.”
A raffle will also be held during the clothing drive, said Payne, with an assortment of prizes donated by local businesses to be given away, including a skin care package and other self care items.
The clothing drive is free to attend and open to local women in need of business attire.
The drive will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at NorCal Asset Solutions – 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City.
Those that attend are asked to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible to comply with current COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, contact Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.