The TriCounty African-American Alliance and Bethel AME will host an African American History Month Community Kick Off event at the church, located at 115 Fifth Street in Marysville, on Sat., Feb. 1 from 12-6 p.m. The community fellowship block party will include art exhibits, spoken word, community booths, an open mic session, games, comedy and more to celebrate the rich heritage that is black history.
For more information, call 742-3393.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: African American History Month Community Kick Off event.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1 from 12 – 6 p.m.
WHERE: Bethel AME Church, 1115 Fifth St. in Marysville.
COST: Free.
CALL: 742-3393.