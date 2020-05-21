A local church is hosting an “Everyday Hero Celebration” on Saturday, May 23.
Local heroes such as first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store employees, city, county and state employees, fast food employees and any other frontline workers are invited to attend the drive-thru festivities.
The celebration will take place at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N George Washington, Blvd., Yuba City, from noon to 6 p.m.
Attendees can spin a wheel for a chance to win gift cards from local businesses, T-shirts and more. There will also be free Stephens Farmhouse cookies, stickers and a photo booth.