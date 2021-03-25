Celebrating with a poem

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be celebrating National Poetry Month in April with a new community poetry reading program entitled the “Poem-A-Day Project.”
According to a release issued by YSAC, at least one poem will be read aloud and posted to the organization’s Facebook page and YouTube channel each day in April.
“It is important that we keep art at the forefront of our lives especially during these challenging times,” said Abbie Cesena, managing director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “We thought that community members sharing poetry with each other would be a fun and simple way to participate in an art project that doesn’t take too much time and yet has great meaning.”
National Poetry Month is an annual celebration of poetry organized by the Academy of American Poets as a way to increase awareness and an appreciation of poetry in the United States.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Abbie Cesena at 713-8784 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org.