Celebration of a guru’s life

As his 550th birthday approaches, the Yuba Sutter Arts Council will honor the life of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus, with a special event.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts, Guru Nanak’s birth is celebrated worldwide as Guru Nanak Gurpurab on Kartik Pooranmashi, the full-moon day in the month of Katak, the eighth month of the Nanakshahi calendar.
“During his lifetime, Nanak travelled far and wide teaching people the message of one God who dwells in every one of His creations and constitutes the eternal Truth,” read the release. “He set up a unique spiritual, social, and political platform based on equality, fraternal love, goodness, and virtue.”
The free celebration and presentation will be held in the Burrows Theater at Yuba Sutter Arts, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, on Saturday, Jan. 30. Doors open at 6 p.m. and refreshments will be available.
According to the release, plenty of free parking will be available on the adjacent streets and in the nearby Umpqua Bank and Bank of America parking lots.
For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.