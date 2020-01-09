Chilling stories of the crypt

Many of Yuba-Sutter’s notable historical figures are buried at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, and some were highlighted during a tour.
Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History will host the Dead of Winter Cemetery Tour on Saturday, Jan. 11, which celebrated the stories of some of the estimated 10,000 people buried at the 14-acre cemetery, on Saturday at the cemetery located at 2144 B St. (State Highway 70) in Marysville.
Gates open at 11 a.m. and the first tour starts at 11:30 a.m. The second tour starts at 1:30 p.m. Several pioneer citizens’ grave sites will be visited and there will be an opportunity to hear their “chilling” stories. Admission is $10.
For more information, call 218-0649.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Dead of Winter Cemetery Tour.
WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 11, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: 2144 B St., Marysville.
COST: $10.
CALL: 218-0649.