Christmas Concert returns to Yuba City on Friday

Local musician John Paris returns to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City for a Christmas Concert on Friday. 

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

Jazz enthusiast John Paris is returning to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City for his annual Christmas concert, “Let It Snow.” He will be joined by fellow musicians, Skye and David Boles and Megan Fowler.

“John has been a friend and collaborator of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture for years,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “He loves to perform for a live audience and the give and take between musician and patrons is a joy to behold.”

Tags

Recommended for you