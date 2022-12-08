Christmas Concert returns to Yuba City on Friday

Jazz enthusiast John Paris is returning to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City for his annual Christmas concert, “Let It Snow.” He will be joined by fellow musicians, Skye and David Boles and Megan Fowler.
“John has been a friend and collaborator of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture for years,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “He loves to perform for a live audience and the give and take between musician and patrons is a joy to behold.”
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday with doors opening to the public an hour prior.
Tickets are $20 per person and are available online at yubasutterarts.org, or at the door if space permits.
Just a few years ago, Paris played at Carnegie Hall in New York where he was awarded the Best Jazz Album of the Year by Enlightened Piano Radio. He has enjoyed an extensive musical career working with the likes of Merv Griffin, Jerry Lewis, the Minneapolis Symphony, and the Moody Blues. While jazz is his forte, Paris has managed to combine this passion with original new age music through a series of solo piano excursions reminiscent of Keith Jarrett’s improvisational style. He is now recently retired, but served as a local instrumental and choral music instructor for many years.
ttending guests will have the opportunity to visit the Theater Gallery and make some holiday gift purchases. Proceeds work to support the community’s local artists and the theater venue.
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the street and in the parking lots adjacent to the theater.
For more information about Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs and events, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.