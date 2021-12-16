Christmas sing-along to be held Saturday

Local musician and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Musician in Residence Tom Galvin will host a Christmas sing-along Saturday featuring all your holiday favorites as well as background about the writers and the songs themselves.
“Tom will be telling the stories about the history of many well-known holiday songs as well as some possibly less well-known tunes,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “It is guaranteed, however, that there will be humor and fun throughout the event.”
According to the release, audience participation will be encouraged to add to the holiday cheer of this concert while Galvin examines why mommy was kissing Santa Claus, the possible, not-so-subtle take on reincarnation presented in Frosty the Snowman and more.
“There will be some funny songs, some spiritual songs and some old-fashioned Christmas songs guaranteed to get you in the mood for the holidays if you aren’t already,” read the release.
In his younger years, Galvin troubadoured around the country for several years while also training to become a psychotherapist and has written songs for touring bands from the American Midwest to the American far west.
He now hosts the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture “Solo Sessions” and “Open Mic Spoken Word” programs each month and is co-host of “All About the Arts,” which are all streamed on the organization’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The Christmas sing-along concert will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Saturday, Dec. 18, starting at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $15.
Attendees must provide a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination prior to entry and will be required to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking.
For more information, call 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.