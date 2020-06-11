Coloring and breathing through quarantine

While museums, galleries and other cultural gathering places remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Painting and Sculpting Outpost in Marysville is utilizing the windows of their studio to offer quarantine exhibitions.
Since Easter, the windows of the Outpost have been filled with coloring pages customized by the community who have used this simple task as a way to sort out the stresses related to the pandemic.
“Incorporating an infographic of hand washing alongside a linear praying hand icon based on a 1508 drawing by Albrecht Durer, the downloadable coloring sheet uses a simple diptych to describe our Easter 2020 COVID-19 era,” read a statement on the Painting and Sculpting Outpost website.
Each downloadable coloring sheet is incorporated into the “Easter Project” exhibit that is currently on display on the windows of the Outpost.
The downloadable coloring pages can be found at https://paintingandsculptureoutpost.com/easter-card.
Along side the “Easter Project,” is a pop-up exhibit entitled “Thinking About Breathing,” which features another downloadable component, a vine available at https://paintingandsculptureoutpost.com/thinking-about-breathing.
Tina Linville, co-founder of the Painting and Sculpting Outpost, said the folding of the vine has been a helpful process for her while learning to cope in a world taken over by the coronavirus and she hopes others will download it and use it as a tool.
”It’s a slower way to think and feel all this mess,” said Linville.
Painting and Sculpture Outpost is an artist-run project dedicated to the exploration of contemporary art through exhibitions, events, and educational programming, according to their website.
“We believe visual art is a vital part of culture and want to provide our community with compelling art experiences,” read the website.
The “Easter Project” and the “Thinking About Breathing” exhibits will on display until June 22. Both can be viewed around the clock from the street outside the Outpost located at 414 Forth St. in Marysville.
For more information, call 763-6300 or visit https://paintingandsculptureoutpost.com/quarantine-exhibitions.