The Colusa Lions Club will host their 12th annual “Flat, Fast and Fun” Century Bike Ride this weekend.
“This is different from most century rides because it doesn’t have the heart-pounding, thigh-killing climbs common in most,” said Dave McGarth, founder of the 3F Century Ride. “Instead of hills, hills and more hills, the 3F Century offers a flat, fast and fun bike ride; the total elevation gain is 591 inches.”
Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride.
These routes pass through the towns of Meridian and Sutter, ride through the farmlands of the Sutter Bypass, cross the Tisdale Weir, ride along the scenic Sacramento River levee road and all the way around the Sutter Buttes for those attempting the 100-mile ride.
According to McGarth, in addition to the bike ride, organizers have added a cornhole tournament presented by DFT Cornhole, music/DJ and food trucks. Farmers Brewing and Colusa Tap Room will also be on hand offering much deserved beers after riders return from their trek.
The 2021 “Flat, Fast and Fun” Century Bike Ride will be held on Saturday.
Those interested in participating can pre-register online at http://3fcentury.com/index.php. Registration will also be available at the event’s start location, 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 8 from 6-8 p.m. or on the morning of the event starting at 5:45 a.m.
Registration fees range from $50-$70, depending on route.
Proceeds from the race are used by the Lions Club to continue funding youth activity programs in the Colusa Unified School District and other activities with the community of Colusa.
For more information or to register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.