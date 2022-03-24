Comedy showcase to take over Sutter Theater Center for the Arts on Friday

More than two years after they “tickled your funny bone,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has teamed up with Stoney Meagher and Blue Dream Productions to bring comedy back to the Yuba-Sutter area with a lineup of comedians set to perform in Yuba City on Friday.
“Comedy is wide open as far as topics the comedians work with including politics, people,
relationships and everyday situations,” said Stoney. “I love to find the right comics with the
right material for each venue and give the audience a great experience.”
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the show will feature seven different comedians including headliner Johnny Taylor, an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster from Sacramento who has released two comedy albums and a charity single on Stand Up! Records. His 2014 debut, “Tangled Up in Plaid,” reached number seven on the iTunes comedy chart, according to the release, and his 2018 follow up album and video “Bummin’ with the Devil” reached number one on both the Amazon and iTunes comedy charts.
The show will also feature several comedians popular on the Sacramento and Chico comedy circuit, including Sinn Rella, Sam Mallett, JayC, Dillon Collins, Rudy G and Stoney Meagher, also known as the Brothers of Other Mothers.
“Stoney has kept local audiences rolling in the aisles at a variety of local venues, but this will be his first main stage comedy show at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City,” read the release.
The comedy showcase will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Friday, March 25. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door, if available.
Attendees must be 18 or older to attend and provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance or proof of vaccination prior to entry. Masks are also recommended but not required.
For more information, call 530-742-2787, email david@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.