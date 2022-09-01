Country superstar packs the Toyota Amphitheater

Country music lovers were out in full force last Friday, in anticipation of Thomas Rhett’s performance at the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland.
The tailgating started hours before the opening acts even reached the stage, turning the surrounding parking lot into a sea of boots, trucks, and jean shorts.
This so-called “concert” was a full-fledged country-culture immersion, more akin to a festival than a music event. The Rhett fanbase is nothing to be trifled with as their allegiance to the “Prince of Country’’ grows stronger with each top single he produces.
Turn on the radio and it’s near impossible not to catch one of Rhett’s tunes. Some of his greatest works include, “Die a Happy Man,” “Look What God Gave Her” and “Slow Down Summer.” With an average of two songs peaking at the No.1 position on the country charts each year, Rhett’s “Home Team” has every reason to keep rooting him on.
On Aug. 24, the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol issued a traffic warning on Facebook alerting residents to the concert’s near sold-out status and urging ticket holders to leave early to avoid backups. With the venue’s max capacity at 18,500 people, Rhett’s show was easily one of the biggest local events of the season.
Since 2017, Rhett has been touring almost yearly with Friday’s performance marking his eighth visit to the Toyota Amphitheater.
“I love visiting California whenever we get the chance,” Rhett announced during his set.
The Wheatland concert was number 18 out of 30 scheduled shows on Rhett’s latest “Bring The Bar To You” tour which started on June 17. This coast-to-coast escapade features some of Rhett’s greatest hits, newest songs, and a contagious amount of energy.
The show started promptly at 7:30 p.m. with up-and-comer Conner Smith of Nashville hyping the crowd with songs like “Save a Horse” by Big & Rich and his own viral sensation, “I Hate Alabama,” a song that garnered him a deal with Big Machine Records.
By about 8:15 p.m., the crowds were ready to greet Texas native Parker McCollum who gained popularity through his album “Probably Wrong” and radio hits like “Pretty Heart” and “Hell of a year.” In March, McCollum was named “New Male Artist of the Year” at the 2022 American Country Music Awards, and his newest single entitled “Handle on You” went out on Aug. 5.
Once 9 p.m. rolled around, the amphitheater was fully packed, eager to cheer on its beloved headliner; Rhett. This award-winning, multi-platinum country superstar entertained the crowd for two-straight hours with a 22 song line up full of emotional twists and turns.
As the night went on, it seemed like nothing could slow this 32 year old’s groove down. With non-stop dancing, singing and guitar playing, Rhett still found time to sign autographs and take selfies with the crowd throughout the entire performance.
The affection he had for his fans was obvious and has likely contributed to his prolonged success and popularity. Rhett’s band members were equally impressive with their personability and skill. Josh Reedy in particular stood out with his blues-inspired guitar riffs and reverberating stage presence.
As the confetti fell and the lights dimmed, the audience was still calling out for an encore performance. “Bring The Bar To You” covered just about every major tune in Rhett’s current itinerary, however there was one missed song that may have fit well into the rotation.
Some might refer to it as an “ear bug,” a catchy summer tune that has been plaguing the airwaves for weeks. The song “Sunroof,” by artists Nicky Youre and Dazy, was released last December and just recently skyrocketed to number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one in both “Adult Top 40” and “Mainstream top 40.” On Aug. 12, an EP remix of the song was released that features Rhett in the first verse and chorus, a version that quickly gained popularity and is now one of the most commonly played renditions.
“Sunroof” may not quite fit the country genre, but it certainly appeals to Rhett’s fun and poppy side. A small group near the front of the stage seemed to agree as they briefly chanted the song’s name in hopes that Rhett might overhear it. If legalities permit, Rhett might consider adding “Sunroof” to his performance repertoire.
To keep up on Rhett’s tour dates, concerts, and more, visit thomasrhett.com.
The Toyota Amphitheater is a Live Nation venue located at 2677 Forty Mile Rd. in Wheatland. To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/2anzexcu.