Country superstar packs the Toyota Amphitheater

Thomas Rhett takes center stage during his “Bring The Bar To You” concert at the Toyota Amphitheater on Friday in Wheatland. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Country music lovers were out in full force last Friday, in anticipation of Thomas Rhett’s performance at the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland. 

The tailgating started hours before the opening acts even reached the stage, turning the surrounding parking lot into a sea of boots, trucks, and jean shorts. 

Tags

Recommended for you