The Sutter County Museum has teamed up with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Marysville Japanese American Citizens League to host a public program for the annual “Day of Remembrance” on Saturday.
“The Day of Remembrance is an annual observance for the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II,” read a release issued by the Sutter County Museum. According to the release, programs during the event will begin with an origami activity for all ages by Michelle Greer – stepdaughter of Ken Kagehiro, who learned origami from his mother and grandmother while his family was incarcerated during WWII.
Following the origami, children will have the opportunity to listen to Kamishibai, a Japanese form of storytelling and street theater.
Activities will take place in Ettl Hall, located behind the Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 1-2:45 p.m.
Space is limited and reservations are recommended. Attendees will be required to wear a mask for the duration of the event.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call the Sutter County Museum at 530-822-7141.
The latest temporary exhibit at the museum, “Disrupted Life: Replica Barrack from the Tule Lake Internment Camp,” gives an up close and personal look at what life was like not only as a person of Japanese heritage after Pearl Harbor and during World War II, but also the horrific idea of taking innocent people from their homes and placing them in government-run camps.
This exhibit will be on display through May 1.
The museum is currently open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.