Disney’s ‘Freaky Friday, the Musical’ opens tonight

Directed by Matt DeMeritt, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA) is set to present Disney’s “Freaky Friday, the Musical,” the school’s first musical in three years.
With a cast of actors ready to finally stretch their legs and warm their voices, the show will open tonight and run over the next few days with four scheduled performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Freaky Friday” tells the story of an uber-organized mother and her spontaneous teenage daughter who magically and accidentally swap bodies. With just 24 hours to put things right, Katherine and Ellie must work together to solve the mystery and break the spell. Spending a day in each other’s shoes forces the pair to appreciate one another in a way they never could have imagined.
“It’s been one of those shows that’s been fun to work on since day one,” said DeMeritt. “It allows the students to really be themselves. We’ve got a teenage cast and they’re playing teenagers and that’s awesome.”
The students had been itching to do something contemporary and DeMeritt had been searching for a show with a balanced cast and strong female leads. He wanted something that could highlight his students’ talent but also dig into their growth coming out of the pandemic’s educational stagnation.
“This one kinda just fit all the different expectations,” added DeMeritt with a smile.
Isabel Riley, a senior at MCAA cast in the role of Katherine, thinks playing a mother has helped her develop more empathy for her own parents. Another senior, Natalie Grisson, the show’s stage manager, agrees with Riley’s sentiments and believes the most important aspect of this production is being able to witness both sides of a maternal relationship.
“Oftentimes you don’t really see how the other person is feeling and you can take for granted the fact that they provide a lot for you,” said Grisson. “I hope that other people will be able to see that and relate to it too.”
On the flip side, DeMeritt, a father of two teens himself, feels working on the show has helped him to better empathize with his own kids.
“This dynamic of an early 40’s parent and their 15-year-old child and hoping that the other can see their perspective on life, that’s what I’m doing in my own life at home,” said DeMeritt. “I think it’s been healthy for all of us to talk about.”
The cast is composed of 23 students with 10 additional students in the crew. This might seem large for a post-pandemic show, but DeMeritt said it’s actually more on the small side when compared to how the program’s musicals used to be. DeMeritt came to MCAA at the height of the pandemic being hired in April 2020 to start in August. Having no prior relationship with the student actors, coupled with COVID-19 restrictions, was a tough obstacle to overcome. But DeMeritt said the journey has been a unique and rewarding experience.
“What’s been cool about this is it’s been a really really tight ensemble that is very very committed to what they’re doing,” said DeMeritt. “It’s been a lot of fun to work with them.”
In 2017, structural issues compromised the safety of the school’s original performance space and the group was forced to perform outside. That was until recently when MCAA struck another beneficial arrangement with its academic neighbors, Marysville High School. The charter academy now utilizes the high school’s south auditorium located at 12 E. 18th St. in Marysville.
Last Friday, this charming auditorium was filled with the hustle and bustle of young actors and stage hands prepping for the evening rehearsal. Nearly all the students were singing and, now that mask mandates have been lifted, their smiles could be seen beaming from across the room.
“It’s been nice to get the kids back into a theater,” said DeMeritt. “We didn’t have that at the beginning of the year with ‘Almost, Maine,’ so it’s been good to develop here. There’s only so much you can rehearse in a classroom.”
Sarah Cambra, playing the lead of Ellie, is an experienced performer with lots of kind energy.
“Getting back on stage has been amazing,” Cambra blurted enthusiastically. “I really like all the songs, and being with everyone.”
Love for the show’s music was brought up repeatedly by the cast and crew who described it as upbeat with just the right amount of challenge and fun.
Tickets for “Freaky Friday” are available online at gofan.co/app/school/CA87468 and at the door. General admission is $10, $5 for students, seniors, and members of the military. For more information, call 530-749-6157 or visit charter.mjusd.com.