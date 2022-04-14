Documentary based on film of Yuba-Sutter history to be screened in June

The Yuba-Sutter Branch of the California Arts Council will host a screening of the documentary “Lyvia’s House,” which was created right here in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“When a young journalist suspects the disappearance of a beautiful artist is connected to murders that took place 20 years earlier, she uncovers a reality she never could have imagined,” read a release issued by the film’s production team.
Inspired by true events in the Yuba-Sutter area, Lyvia’s House is a full-length, psychological thriller film shot on location in Yuba and Sutter counties, according to the release.
“Many local businesses and landmarks are used as settings, and over sixty community members appear as extras,” read the release.
The film will address many questions about Yuba-Sutter history including what ancestor of a prominent northern California family freed a slave and was shot for his efforts?; Which historic saloon in northern California was once a celebrated bordello during the Gold Rush?; Which northern California rice farmers had a relative in Jack London’s infamous Bohemian’s Club and another who built rockets at Aerojet during the Space Race?; What heinous crimes were committed in the peach orchards of Yuba and Sutter counties?; What landmark one-room northern California schoolhouse is now a honeybee sanctuary?; and what northern California Supervisor lobbied for flood control while baking from scratch, at
her family-owned diner, the best strawberry pies you’ve ever tasted?
The Sutter Theatre Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will screen a documentary of the making of the film on June 17 from 6-9 p.m. The screening will include a sneak peek at some of the film’s completed scenes as well as a live Q&A with the director, director of photography, and Lyvia’s House actors, a silent auction of the artwork and special props from the film, a raffle, live musical performances and an Italian buffet prepared by Lyvia’s Kitchen.
Tickets cost $40 each and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/fe94chnz.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Yuba-Sutter Arts Council and the post-production of “Lyvia’s House.”
“This fundraiser will help production enter film festivals all over the world while giving the Yuba-Sutter community the opportunity to see some bits and pieces of the film with behind-the-scenes commentary from local community members who assisted in the film,” read the release.
“Lyvia’s House” is set to be screened at film festivals later this year.
For more information about the film, visit https://lyviashouse.com.