Two community blood drives will be held this weekend in Colusa County.
The John Watson Memorial Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Arbuckle Community Church, 700 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, on Friday.
– The Knights of Columbus No. 2145 Blood Drive will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Old Parish Hall, 335 Oak St., Colusa, on Sunday.
“In these difficult times, giving blood is something healthy individuals can do to help the sick. The only source for blood—literally in many hospital procedures, the source of life—is another human being,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer. “We need people to donate blood today, while following guidance from the CDC and other agencies.”
Facial covering are now required to be worn by all people donating blood. Appointments are strongly encouraged to accommodate social distancing and the ability to take walk-ins is extremely limited. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Vitalant is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Learn more at vitalant.org/antibodytest.
Starting July 1, Vitalant will allso perform a total cholesterol test on a sample from successful blood donation.
For more information, visit the Vitalant website at https://www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx.