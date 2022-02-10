Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be introducing its new lineup of anchor artists at the Theater Art Gallery inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts with a “Fabulous Four + 1” artist reception on Friday.
“The Gallery is open and ready for the public to come see all the wonderful new art on display,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Anchor Artists – including Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson – will be showing their work alongside a variety of visiting artists.
According to the release, Green is a retired high school metal shop and welding instructor. “Inspired by his travels, he began making metal-art objects representing the birds and animals in our local area: salmon, cranes, herons, dragonflies, etc,” read the release.
Harris is an indigenous artist whose jewelry creations incorporate traditional ecological knowledge with modern day techniques and imagery.
Lila Rivera is a visual artist who works in several genres including painting, fabrics, and jewelry.
“She is a modern incarnation of Frida Kahlo, her muse,” read the release.
Thompson is a master ceramist, U.S. Air Force Veteran and a constant contributor to feed the hungry programs with donations of his bowls and goblets for fundraisers.
Featured guest artist, Nida Kaiser, is originally from Pakistan where she earned her Master of Fine Arts degree, according to the release.
“She brings an international flair to her paintings and a deep sense of connection with nature,” read the release. “Nida and her family moved to the U.S. in 2012 and we are privileged to be hosting her first exhibit in the Yuba-Sutter area.”
The “Fabulous Four + 1” artist reception will be held in the Theater Gallery at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, Friday from 5-7 p.m.
The opening reception is free and open to the public. Beer, wine, water and appetizers will be served, according to the release.
Attendees must provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance or proof of vaccination prior to entry and will be required to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking.
For more information, call 530-742-2787, email david@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.