Feather River Museum celebrates Hometown Christmas on Saturday

The picturesque mountain town of Forbestown – the home of the Yuba Feather Historical Association’s Gold Rush interpretive village – will be turned into a holiday wonderland on Saturday as the Yuba Feather Museum prepares to host their Hometown Christmas event.
“Starting at 11:00 a.m., the streets of the town will be turned into a street fair with vendors of
one-of-a-kind, handmade delights for all ages,” read a release issued by the museum. “The Mercantile will be filled with old-time items and handmade ornaments decorating the tree to make shopping fun for children and their folks. Wander the streets of Gold Trader Flat along with folks in 19th Century dress. Come and do your holiday shopping in a delightful, country atmosphere to the accompaniment of old time music and carolers. Many vendors of unique goods, from the homespun to expert artistry, will give you a good start on your holiday gift and entertainment list.”
There will also be hearty food offerings at the Gold Trader Flat Pantry and delectable treats
from guest vendors, including hotdogs, hamburgers, chili and nachos. Homemade baked goods will be for sale as well, according to the release.
“Visit the manger with its live animals watch for Father Christmas to visit with candy canes for the kids,” read the release. “Take a gentle rest and warm your innards at the beautiful Victorian Tea Room in the lobby of the Liberty Hotel. As the sun goes down the streets of Gold Trader Flat will be set aglow with holiday lights – a truly magical sight. The magical holiday spirit will have everyone joining in to sing the familiar holiday songs.”
Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. Donations and proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Yuba Feather Museum and Gold Trader Flat interpretive village – both of which are supported entirely through private memberships and donations and maintained by volunteers for the benefit of the community, according to the release. Membership and volunteer information will be available at the entrance for those interested.
Those that attend are advised to check the weather forecast prior to heading out and to dress accordingly.
“Forbestown enjoys a mountain climate and the nights are chilly once the sun goes down,” read the release. “In consideration of the safety of visitors to the mountains, the event may be cancelled or ended early in the event of severe weather.”
For more information, call the Yuba Feather Museum at 530-675-1025.