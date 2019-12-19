Feeding the community for the holidays

After canceling the annual Christmas Luncheon for the needy and less fortunate, organizer Robin Burr said the event is back thanks to tremendous community outreach.
“People have reached out to help which is such kindness,” said Burr.
The fifth annual meal will be held on Dec. 22 at Veteran Hall, located at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City, from noon until 4 p.m.
Anyone looking for a warm meal and gently used clothing and essentials is welcome to attend, said Burr.
Burr said she and her best friend, La Toya Perico, started the event because as single moms they know times get hard especially around the holidays.
“Not having money to give to help, we figured our time was free and if we could bring a bit of happiness to someone for Christmas, how great that would be,” said Burr.
Burr said they start asking for donations in September of each year to supply the event.
“We had a full holiday dinner with all the fixings, used clothes, shoes, blankets and raffle prizes - usually new blankets or beanies and gloves,” said Burr. “(We) also gave away stockings full of hygiene products in the past.”
According to Burr, the event assists hundreds of families and individuals in need each year.
Donations of food, gently used clothing and personal hygiene supplies are still being accepted for the event.
For more information, to donate or to RSVP, contact Robin Burr at 491-3603 or email robinburr@yahoo.com.