Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary, located at 4900 Olive Ave. in Olivehurst, will host a free Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The event will feature a DJ playing live music, a community alter, several local vendors, sugar skull painting and a screening of the movie “Coco.”
Food from A Ke Taco, Eli’s Corn and Wicho’s Fish Tacos will be available for purchase. Free hot chocolate and traditional Mexican bread will also be served.
Grupo Danza Patria Insurgente is scheduled to perform at 3:30 p.m. followed by Danza Azteca at 4 p.m. and EsMazchin at 5 p.m.
“Coco” is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. to round out the evening of celebration.
A special alter built by the students at Lindhurst High School will be set up and organizers encourage attendees to bring photos, candles and letters of remembrance of loved ones to add to it during the celebration.
This years sponsors include Sierra Central Credit Union, Taco Naco, Pepsi, Scrap Monkey, La Fiesta Produce Market, Sandi’s Crafts, Creative Things, Lotus Moon, Reed Family Insurance, Damsel in Defense, Stephs Norcal Bling Duke’s Diner, Equipt for Service, Lifestyle Barber & Beauty Supply, Pacific Morgage and Sticks & Stones.
For more information, contact jalverado@almafestivals.com.
Web: www.sierraviewfh.com.