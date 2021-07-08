'Fiesta de Frida' event to be held Saturday to celebrate visionary painter

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will celebrate the style and persona of visionary painter Frida Kahlo with a “Fiesta de Frida” event this weekend.
“Fiesta de Frida will include art displays with Frida Kahlo as the subject as well as artworks inspired by her life and art, including themes of Frida’s Garden, Mexican culture and fashion, vibrant colors, surrealism, and more,” it was stated in a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
According to the release, festivities will include live music by ExMaxchín featuring Lalo on guitar, a food truck and fruit cart and local arts and craft vendors displaying their works. Randy Rivera will also be onsite creating a large scale, one-of-a-kind air brush painting of Frida.
“I have always been inspired by Frida’s life story and her amazing artwork,” said show curator Lila Rivera. “Her life story and struggles informed her work so deeply and I love to be able to share more about Frida with our community through this event.”
Fiesta de Frida will be held on Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Yuba Sutter Arts Courtyard and Art Gallery, 624 E Street, Marysville. The event is free and open to the public. According to the release, there is plenty of free street parking and in the nearby Umpqua Bank and Bank of America parking lots.
For more information, call 742-2787 or email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.