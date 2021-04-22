Film festival open for 2022 submissions

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is now accepting film submissions for the 20th annual event planned for January 2022.
The festival is a production of the South Yuba River Citizens League and showcases environmental and adventure films that illustrate the Earth’s beauty, the challenges facing the planet, and the work communities are doing to protect the environment.
The festival is accepting submissions of shorts and features about nature, community activism, conservation, intentional adventure, health, water, energy, climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, food, and farming. The 2022 festival theme will be announced in early-May.
Organizers are optimistic the event will be held in person in Nevada City and Grass Valley from Jan. 13-17, 2022. If an in-person event cannot be done, they plan to hold a virtual festival rather than postpone or cancel.
“A year of adapting to difficulties posed by COVID-19 has left us feeling resilient and more committed than ever to the power of film and its ability to inspire and transform, to heal and unite us, and to give us hope,” said festival producer Eric Dunn in a press release. “Despite the challenges presented, WSFF has continued to thrive in its mission to inspire activism through film. From our virtual flagship festival in January to the hundreds of on tour events around the country, our informative and inspirational programming and format are more salient than ever.”
Early bird deadline for submissions is May 28, with a final deadline of Aug. 24 – early submissions are eligible for discounted pricing. For more information, visit www.WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org.