Flash Film update: A list of each team’s assigned subject matter

Local filmmakers were quite busy last weekend as they rushed to produce their own four to six minute movie in just 48 hours. On Friday evening, the Flash Film teams met at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City to receive their designated subject, prop, and line of dialog.
These prompts were arranged in three separate baskets on the lobby’s bar, according to each category. To determine the order of participation, David Read, the executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, traveled around the room to each team and had them draw a number at random.
With all the numbers chosen, it was time to officially start the competition. Team representatives lined up for their turn to pick a slip of paper from each basket. The prompts were read aloud to the entire group as follows:
Subject: “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”
Line of Dialog: “I’ll have what she’s having”
Subject: “Society vs. Nature”
Line of Dialog: “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate”
Subject: “Human vs. Machines”
Line of Dialog: “You stole my line”
Subject: “Jealousy & Envy”
Line of Dialog: “I’m king of the world!”
Subject: “Far Away in Another Time”
Line of Dialog: “Uh-oh, somebody found a souvenir”
Line of Dialog: “I’m walking here”
Line of Dialog: “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse”
Abbie Cesena, the managing director for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, explained that the props and subject matter were chosen to be intentionally vague and that the lines of dialog were based off of famous unscripted movie quotes.
After a good round of chatter and chuckles, the teams were off to start producing their films. Four to six minutes may not seem all that hard to accomplish, but with the clock ticking, the pressure was on to secure locations, write dialog, shoot scenes and edit it all together. Most were successful at this, however Read said that 6 of the 7 teams submitted their project by Sunday’s 6 p.m. deadline.
The experience level and age range of each team was quite diverse. For those with little filming experience, the Flash Film challenge served as a motivator that kick-started their creativity into gear. Some teams were worried they wouldn’t be able to produce enough content, but ended up with enough footage to splice together multiple extended versions.
“I was hoping this would incentivise participation in the short film festival,” said Read. “It’s good to see the excitement and enthusiasm. We look forward to seeing everyone’s work.”
The Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival screening event will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Sutter Theater Center located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. The entry fee is $10 per person which includes a free bag of popcorn.
A panel of judges will grade the films based on their inclusion of the required elements along with the script, camera technique, quality audio, lighting and editing transitions, and overall creativity.
First, second, and third place winners will receive a cash prize of $500, $300, and $200.
With only six qualifying entries, half the competing teams are slated to earn an award at the official screening.