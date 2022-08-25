Flash Film update: A list of each team’s assigned subject matter

Three baskets full of random prompts wait atop of the lobby bar inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts on Friday, in preparation of the Flash Film Festival meeting.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Local filmmakers were quite busy last weekend as they rushed to produce their own four to six minute movie in just 48 hours. On Friday evening, the Flash Film teams met at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City to receive their designated subject, prop, and line of dialog. 

These prompts were arranged in three separate baskets on the lobby’s bar, according to each category. To determine the order of participation, David Read, the executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, traveled around the room to each team and had them draw a number at random. 

