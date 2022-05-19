Folias Duo returns Sunday with music inspired by life on the road

The world-class flute and guitar ensemble “Folias Duo” will return to the Yuba-Sutter area for a concert in Yuba City on Sunday.
“Performing concerts in intimate settings, they share their instrumental compositions inspired by life on the road, the Rocky Mountains, Argentine folk music, classical literature and impressions of the natural world,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Entering into their nineteenth season, the duo consists of a husband-and-wife team with Carmen Maret on flute and Andrew Bergeron on guitar. Before the pandemic, they performed live together in more than 50 concerts a year on stages throughout the United States, South America and Europe.
According to the release, Maret and Bergeron met in graduate school at Michigan State University through a mutual love of writing original classical music and playing tango dances.
Since April of 2020, Andrew Bergeron and Carmen Maret have adapted their creative efforts by presenting over thirty livestream concerts from their home featuring original flute and guitar music resulting in dozens of new pieces.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we can’t tell you how thrilled we are to make our yearly journey across the country for live in-person concerts in the West,” said Maret.
Folias Duo has recorded seven albums of original compositions and arrangements, including five albums on the Blue Griffin Recording label and two on their own Folias Music label: Dreaming to Live and Delicate Omens.
“We’ll be taking our listener on a journey of our new and recorded music from the past two decades,” said Maret.
Sunday’s concert will include music from their most recent recording, “Delicate Omens.”
The performance will take place at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
Doors, the bar and concession stand will open at 1 p.m. and the show will begin at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 and are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org.
For more information, call 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.