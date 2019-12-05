Follow Mary’s journey

This holiday season, the Creative Lights Theater invites you to step back in time to visit Israel over 2,000 years ago to explore the life of Mary, an average teenage girl, that became the mother of Jesus.
“The event that set her apart was sealed when she put all that aside and said ‘Yes’ to God’s call, unknowingly setting in motion Hell’s opposition to the miracle of bringing salvation to all men,” read a release issued by the Creative Lights Theater. “Share her faith, her obstacles, her triumph as she chooses obedience to Heaven’s call.”
Written and directed by Leslie Greenetz, the play also features original music produced by Ronnie Rollins and set built by Dave Greenetz.
“Mary Mary” will be performed nightly from Dec. 6-10 at the Church of Glad Tidings, located a 1179 Eager Road in Live Oak. Performances start at 7 p.m. and admission is free.
For more information, call 671-3160.