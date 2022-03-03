For the love of tattoos and autism awareness

One Marysville woman is using her love of ink to raise awareness about autism and sensory disorders with the hopes of bringing more resources targeted towards these conditions to the Yuba-Sutter community.
Tarah Bluth entered the 2022 Inked Magazine’s tattooed cover model competition in January and was chosen to move forward in the competition, a hard feat according to her.
Bluth said women from all over the world compete for first place, which includes an Inked Magazine cover photo shoot with a celebrity photographer and a $25,000 cash prize.
“I decided to enter not thinking I would be picked but because I was bored and I’ve always admired pin up women in magazines growing up and this was the closest thing to being an actual pin up,” said Bluth.
According to Bluth, the competition has numerous rounds and the overall winner after five rounds wins.
Bluth, who grew up in Yuba City, said she started getting tattoos as soon as she was legally able to do so when she turned 18.
“My tattoos have meaning behind them,” said Bluth. “My first tattoo was my dad’s last name on my ankle then my mom’s last name on my other ankle. Then the lyrics to a country song ‘Daddy’s girl and mommy’s world,’ on both ankles as well.”
Of her many tattoos, Bluth said her favorite is a piece that stretches from her shoulder to her wrist on her left side.
“It’s my son’s blankie design,” said Bluth. “It was a security blanket he had since he was a baby. And puzzle pieces to support our struggles with autism and sensory processing disorder.”
Bluth said her son is severely autistic and non-verbal. His sensory issues have been a big challenge for the both of them, said Bluth, and has even prevented him from wearing clothing for the past four years.
“There aren’t any programs that work with sensory issues in this area,” said Bluth. “It’s hard as it is as a single mother and really hard for a special needs mother.”
After making it to the top ten in the nation round, Bluth placed second in her group.
“My goal was to win the $25000 to help bring awareness for sensory issues in autism and even people without autism,” said Bluth. “Our community has limited resources for autism, we shouldn’t have to move or seek outside resources outside Yuba or Sutter County for help with our special needs.”
Even though Bluth did not win the money she said she might seek another way to support local special needs resource centers.