The Soroptimist International Club of Marysville-Yuba City will host a restoration supply drive to assist victims and local law enforcement agencies in charge of handling human trafficking cases.
The club has partnered with the Yuba City Police Department to collect clothing, personal hygiene products and other essential items to fill backpacks that can be distributed to victims of human trafficking. The goal is to fill 100 backpacks.
“These backpacks are crucial,” said Soroptimist member Sandee Drown. “When these officers encounter victims they have barely anything on them.”
Drown said the club decided to host this drive to help local law enforcement agencies dealing with human trafficking victims while spreading awareness about the fastest growing criminal activity in the country.
The items most in need for the drive include new T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants or yoga pants and undergarments in all sizes, as well as body care items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
They are also accepting socks, flip-flops in sizes 6-9, band aids, journals and pens, small blankets and huggable-sized stuffed animals.
Drown said they are collecting encouraging notes and poems to be included in the backpacks as well, and all notes should be placed in an unsealed envelope.
The drive will be held on Wednesday, April 7 from 4-7 p.m. in the old Kmart parking lot – 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City.
Attendees are asked to enter on Rocca Way and Louise Avenue and exit on Gray Avenue.
Volunteers and cones will be in place to guide motorists to avoid blocking the roadway or traffic.
For more information, call Drown at 813-2058 or Michele Blake at 701-6444.