Gay Galvin to perform at tonight’s “ARTrium Vibes” happy hour

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “ARTrium Vibes” happy hour tonight at the Sutter County Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
“After the workday ends, stop by, have some fun, and relax while you wind down, meet some great people, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music!,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Local jazz pianist and vocalist Gay Galvin will be performing during this evening’s happy hour event.
“Gay has been playing piano since she was six years old,” read the release. “Trained in classical and jazz styles, she has worked in big bands, musicals, jazz trios and various classical ensembles ... She has played across most musical genres and in a variety of ensembles including some rock bands, but her heart belongs to jazz. She heads up the Gay Galvin Trio and is the musical director of the new Yuba Sutter Big Band.”
According to the release, Galvin has a master’s degree in piano performance in jazz and teaches classical/Suzuki piano and jazz/improv in her studio in Marysville.
With her husband Tom, Galvin has also performed in several local productions, including the Applause performance series which helped raise funds for the completion of Phase 1 of the Sutter Theater. She has also performed in various ensembles throughout the community including concerts at Yuba College and in productions at The Acting Company.
“The ARTrium space at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts really expands what we are able to offer the community in terms of unique musical experiences,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Gay is a top-notch performer and is a real audience pleaser for both jazz afficionados and those who may be jazz-curious,”
“ARTrium Vibes” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 5-7:30 p.m. Admission costs $5 and can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door, if available as there is limited seating at the event.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide arts programming, education, advocacy, assistance and services to artists, organizations and residents of Yuba and Sutter counties.
For more information, call 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.