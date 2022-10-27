Get ready to rock

Skinner, wearing her Columbia costume, prepares to leave for the Clinton Street Theater in Portland to see “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on April 3, 2021. Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host two showings of the movie on Friday and Saturday in Yuba City.

 Tribune News Service

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is ready to do the “Time Warp” again after a two-year hiatus. 

This weekend only, two separate showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be featured at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. The first showing will be played at 11 p.m. on Friday, and the second will run at 7 p.m. on Saturday. 

Tags

Recommended for you