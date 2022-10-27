Get ready to rock

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is ready to do the “Time Warp” again after a two-year hiatus.
This weekend only, two separate showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be featured at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. The first showing will be played at 11 p.m. on Friday, and the second will run at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
General admission is $15, or $25 premier seating which guarantees seating within the first three rows and includes an interactive movie kit. The film is rated R primarily for its sexual implications, use of language, and mild violence. Viewers 18 years and older are welcome to attend, but children 7-17 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or above. This event will serve as a fundraiser for Tri-County Diversity, an affiliate of Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is best described as a science fiction comedy-horror musical which was based off the similarly named live production, “The Rocky Horror Show,” written by Richard O’Brien. The film stars celebrity actors Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick, and it is still considered to be the longest-running release in film history.
In 1975, “Rocky Horror” debuted as a box office flop but quickly gained popularity among a niche crowd of midnight movie goers. Members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies occupied a large portion of its fanbase and soon an occult-like following developed complete with costumes, rituals, and group recitations.
Audience participation has become a welcomed and regularly expected part of the “Rocky Horror” phenomena, a tradition that has continued to spread and will soon metastasize at the Sutter Theater Center through its hosting of the event.
Back in August, Yuba Sutter Arts and Tri-County Diversity announced an “open call” for performers interested in developing a shadow cast. Shadow casts typically consist of a group of actors who dress up as their favorite characters and play out scenes alongside and in front of the filmed screenings. An experienced shadow cast may go so far as to rehearse full original dance numbers and perform ballads. Event organizers said they are working to develop a local talent base geared toward this specific genre, however a small shadow cast will still be included in this production to entertain audiences during a select number of songs.
Audience members are encouraged to dress up and take advantage of the pre-assembled prop bags at the beginning of each show. These include rice, glow sticks, toast, toilet paper, playing cards, and a selection of party favors. Each prop will be used at relevant times throughout the film, staff or an educated “Rocky Horror” veteran will be able to assist “virgins” in utilizing their supplies properly. Only the props and refreshments available at the theater will be permitted inside the venue. Outside food, drinks, and props are prohibited.
The Sutter Theater Center for the Arts is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the street and in the parking lot adjacent to the theater. For more information about this program and others, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.